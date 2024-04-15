Congress “humiliates” Hockey Star Prabodh Tirkey

TNI Bureau: The Congress named freelance journalist Debendra Bhitria as former Indian hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey’s replacement for Talasara Assembly constituency in Sundargarh district.

The former hockey star on Monday expressed shock over the grand old party dropping him as its nominee for Talasara constituency as he has been campaigning and meeting people in the constituency.

Apart from Prabodh, Congress has also changed its candidates in Baliguda Assembly constituency and Kabisuryanagar Assembly constituency.

It’s being alleged that PCC President Sarat Pattanayak made unprecedented changes with the candidates for mysterious reasons best known to him. However, he is yet to respond to the queries on change of candidates.