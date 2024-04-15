‘Car Khana’ Women Entrepreneurs Neha & Rashmita join BJP

TNI Bureau: Neha Panigrahi, a B.Tech software engineer from CET, OUTR, & the owner of ‘Car Khana’, along with her sister-in-law Rashmita Dash, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today ahead of the upcoming elections.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Both Neha and Rashmita, who became famous for their unique business idea in Bhubaneswar street, joined the saffron party in the presence of former state president Sameer Mohanty, MP Basant Panda and other party leaders.

In their reactions after joining the party, they said that they would continue their business even after joining politics and and this is a platform for them to help and serve the people better.