TNI Evening News Headlines – January 25, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off Shri Jagannath Yatra Tourist train from Safdarjung station in Delhi.
⏺️Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off Shri Jagannath Yatra Tourist train from Safdarjung station in Delhi.
 
⏺️13 police officials from Odisha have been awarded police medals on Republic Day-2023.
 
⏺️Former Dhenkanal MLA Nabin Nanda gets his daughter-in-law Madhusmita married after the untimely demise of his son Sambit Nanda.
 
⏺️President Droupadi Murmu approved 412 Gallantry awards and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others on the eve of 74th Republic Day.
 
⏺️Supreme Court illuminated, Clock tower in North Kashmir’s Sopore town illuminated in tricolour.
 
⏺️Supreme Court grants interim bail for eight weeks to Lakhimpur violence accused Ashish Mishra with conditions.
Related Posts

Former Odisha MLA sets Example, solemnises marriage of…

Naveen wears Commemorative Green Hockey Jersey

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
⏺️A screening for a BBC Documentary was to be organised by a group of Students inside the Jamia Millia Islamia University today, which was not allowed by the administration of the University; several students detained.
 
⏺️Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) amends ticket refund rules for air travellers who are unable to board due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights.
 
⏺️Germany beat England in a thriller to qualify for the Semifinals of Hockey World Cup.
 
⏺️South Africa bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen crowned as ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of 2022; India’s Renuka Singh wins ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2022.
 
⏺️India’s Suryakumar Yadav named ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022; Australia’s Tahlia McGrath wins ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of 2022 award.
 
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.