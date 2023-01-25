TNI Evening News Headlines – January 25, 2023

⏺️ Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off Shri Jagannath Yatra Tourist train from Safdarjung station in Delhi.

⏺️ 13 police officials from Odisha have been awarded police medals on Republic Day-2023.

⏺️ Former Dhenkanal MLA Nabin Nanda gets his daughter-in-law Madhusmita married after the untimely demise of his son Sambit Nanda.

⏺️ President Droupadi Murmu approved 412 Gallantry awards and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others on the eve of 74th Republic Day.

⏺️ Supreme Court illuminated, Clock tower in North Kashmir’s Sopore town illuminated in tricolour.

⏺️ Supreme Court grants interim bail for eight weeks to Lakhimpur violence accused Ashish Mishra with conditions.

⏺️ A screening for a BBC Documentary was to be organised by a group of Students inside the Jamia Millia Islamia University today, which was not allowed by the administration of the University; several students detained.

⏺️ Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) amends ticket refund rules for air travellers who are unable to board due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights.

⏺️ Germany beat England in a thriller to qualify for the Semifinals of Hockey World Cup.

⏺️ South Africa bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen crowned as ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of 2022; India’s Renuka Singh wins ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2022.