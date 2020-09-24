Former Odisha Minister & Congress Leader Sk. Matlub Ali Dies

By Sagarika Satapathy
Congress Leader Sk. Matlub Ali Dies
TNI Bureau:  Veteran Congress leader and former Odisha Minister Shaikh Matlub Ali passed away at the age of 78. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and had other complications too.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar since September 14.

Ali was elected to Odisha Assembly 4 times (1974, 1980, 1985, 1995). Apart from political stint, he was also a renowned Social Activist and Writer. He worked with voluntary organisations such as ‘OXFAM’ and ‘SAVE THE CHILDREN FUND’ for the development of Dalits and Tribals.

His short story collections included ‘Mousumi’, ‘Ganakabi Smaranika’, Jagamohan Lala Smaranika’ and ‘Pyarimohan Lala Smaranika’.

