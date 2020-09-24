TNI Morning News Headlines – September 24, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 4340 Covid-19 cases including 2517 quarantin and 1823 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 192548.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 653 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (567) and Puri (203).

👉 Odisha conducts 50,570 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 42,024 Antigen, 8,445 RT-PCR & 101 TruNat tests. Kendrapada district conducts highest 5,136 tests.

👉 Odisha reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths including 4 in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 752.

👉 Former Odisha Minister & Congress Leader Sk. Matlub Ali Dies of Covid-19.

👉 Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Special train (01019) has been cancelled due to heavy rain in Mumbai: Indian Railways.

India News

👉 Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse incident rises to 41.

👉 CRPF personnel injured in gunfight between security forces and militants in in Chadoora area of Budgam succumbs to his injury. One terrorist killed during Operation.

👉 One terrorist killed during Operation Macchihom in Pulwama.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Lok Sabha adjourned sine die after the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 was passed in the House. 8.10 pm on Wednesday.

👉 India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 57-lakh mark, death toll reaches 91,149 with spike of 86,508 cases & 1,129 deaths in last 24 hours.

👉 The total case tally stands at 5,732,519 including 9,66,382 active cases, 46,74,988 cured/discharged/migrated & 91,149 deaths.

👉 6,74,36,031 samples tested up to 23rd September for COVID-19. Of these, 11,56,569 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 India’s Covid-19 Recovery rate continues to rise, crosses 81%.

👉 Fashion designer Simone Khambatta arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for interrogation

👉 An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit 281 km North of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir at 08:19 am today

World News

👉 Global Covid-19 cases top 31.7 million.

👉 Johnson & Johnson, an American multinational corporation begins Phase-3 Trial of Covid-19 Vaccine.

👉 Twitter to soon begin testing voice DMs.