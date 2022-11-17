Former Indian Ambassador Abasar Beuria dies at 80

TNI Bureau: Former Indian Ambassador, Abasar Beuria breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday night. He was 80.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Beuria pursued Bachelor of Arts degree from Ravenshaw College, Cuttack and Master of Arts degree from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar.

Beuria, a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, served at important Indian diplomatic missions in Japan, Russia, United States of America, United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Madagascar.

He also contributed a lot to Art, Culture and Literature of Odisha.

Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Sujeet Kumar, Senior IAS Officer and Principal Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Arabinda Padhee, BJP’s State Vice President Bhrugu Baxipatra, former chairman of Odisha Khadi Board and BJP leader Tejeswar Parida condoled the demise of former Indian Ambassador, Abasar Beuria.