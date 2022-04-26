Flight operations from Jeypore Airstrip from June 2022

All works of the airstrip is underway  in full swing and are expected to be over soon.

By Sagarika Satapathy
The much-awaited flight services to Jeypore airstrip in Odisha’s Koraput district are set to get operational from June first week, informed Usha Padhee, the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

It will be helpful for frequent flyers, tourists, students, businessmen and traders going to the district.

The flight services to Jeypore will also enhance the transport system and increase the socio-economic development of the South Odisha.

After reviewing the Airstrip work in Jeypore, Usha Padhee also visited Duruba Coffee Nursery of Nandapur Block of Koraput District and was accompanied by the District Collector, PD DRDA and other officials.

