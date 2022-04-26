Evening News Insight – April 26, 2022

➡️Heat intensifies in Odisha; Boudh hottest with 44.5 Degree Celsius. ➡️ Flight operations from Jeypore airstrip in Odisha to start from June first week, informed Bureau of Civil Aviation Security DG, Usha Padhee.

➡️ The office of the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner issues heat wave alert to collectors of 9 districts – Angul, Boudh, Bolangir, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Sundergarh.

➡️ AIIMS Bhubaneswar to conduct scientific study on snakebite mitigation.

➡️ District Education Officer (DEO), Ganjam injured in attack by protesting teacher’s husband.

➡️ Fire broke out in 5-6 godowns in the Parge Nagar area of Kondhwa, Pune; 10 fire tenders rushed to spot.

➡️ Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi’s offer to join Congress.

➡️ Former India women’s hockey captain Elvera Britto passes away.

➡️ Balochistan Liberation Army claims Karachi attack and ‘1st woman suicide bomber’.

➡️ 3 Chinese among 4 killed in Blast inside Pakistan’s Karachi University.

➡️ International Monetary Fund (IMF) urges Sri Lanka to tighten monetary policy.

➡️ Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan ruled out ahead of first test against Sri Lanka due to finger injury.