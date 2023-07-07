Fire breaks out in Falaknuma Express near Hyderabad; Passengers Safe

Hyderabad: Fire broke out in Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

All passengers are said to be safe. No casualties or injuries were reported.The train was stopped between Pagidipalli and Bommayapalli after the loco pilot was alerted.All the passengers deboarded the train.The fire which started from one of the coaches spread to three other coaches

The railway staff declined the affected coaches.(IANS)