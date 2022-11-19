FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Mo Bus service to be rolled out in Rourkela

TNI Bureau: With less than two months remaining for FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, the State Council of Ministers held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday decided to launch the Mo Bus services in Odisha’s Rourkela city which will co-host FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in coming January.

🔹As part of this efforts, regular flight services will be started from Rourkela Airport.

🔹The Mo Bus services will be started with introduction of a fleet of 100 buses initially.

🔹The construction work of 225 rooms for staying of players and match officials will also be completed by November-end.

🔹As per the decision taken at the meeting, the hockey world cup will be celebrated in 5 municipalities while the Hockey World Cup trophy will be exhibited in several districts in Odisha and throughout the Country.

🔹Various promotional programmes will be organised at district-level with participation of school and college students, the Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said.

While 16 teams will participate in the World Cup, 24 matches will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and 20 matches will be played at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.