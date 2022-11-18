TNI News Headlines – November 18, 2022

🔹 Odisha Cabinet approved 17 Major Proposals including Prarambh – The Odisha State Policy for Children, 2022 and Odisha Port Policy 2022.

🔹 Rourkela to get ‘Mo Bus’ service with a fleet of 100 busses ahead of Hockey World Cup.

🔹 Odia Movie DAMaN declared Tax-Free in Odish a.

🔹 BJP launches indefinite protest before Odisha Assembly over Farmers Issues.

🔹 Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) suspends Abhishek Nayak, Convenor, Binayak Acharya College, Berhampur with immediate effect. Abhishek is the prime accused in ragging case.

🔹 Shraddha Murder Case: Saket court orders Forensic Science Lab to conduct narco test of accused Aftab within 5 days.

🔹 Former Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen (Retd) Chandi Prasad Mohanty appointed as Administrative Member of Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT).

🔹 Punjab Government approve the implementation of Old Pension Scheme.

🔹 BCCI sacks Chetan Sharma-led senior national selection committee.

🔹 UK reaffirms support for India as permanent member in UNSC.