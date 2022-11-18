TNI News Headlines – November 18, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Cabinet approves 17 Major Proposals
154
🔹Odisha Cabinet approved 17 Major Proposals including Prarambh – The Odisha State Policy for Children, 2022 and Odisha Port Policy 2022.
 
🔹Rourkela to get ‘Mo Bus’ service with a fleet of 100 busses ahead of Hockey World Cup.
 
🔹Odia Movie DAMaN declared Tax-Free in Odisha.
 
🔹BJP launches indefinite protest before Odisha Assembly over Farmers Issues.
 
🔹Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) suspends Abhishek Nayak, Convenor, Binayak Acharya College, Berhampur with immediate effect. Abhishek is the prime accused in ragging case.
 
🔹Shraddha Murder Case: Saket court orders Forensic Science Lab to conduct narco test of accused Aftab within 5 days.
 
🔹Former Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen (Retd) Chandi Prasad Mohanty appointed as Administrative Member of Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT).
 
🔹Punjab Government approve the implementation of Old Pension Scheme.
 
🔹BCCI sacks Chetan Sharma-led senior national selection committee.
 
🔹UK reaffirms support for India as permanent member in UNSC.
 
🔹FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 : Sale of Beer banned across Football Stadiums in Qatar.
