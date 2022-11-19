AAP, BJP spar over Satyendar Jain’s Viral Video

TNI Bureau: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken strong exception to the viral video of jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, released all over TV Channels and Social Media.

AAP calls the “massage video” as part of physiotherapy recommended by the doctors and accused the ED of leaking the videos despite the court orders.

BJP questioned the “special treatment” including massage, TV etc inside the cell and asked whether these services qualify under physiotherapy.

Some Experts and former prison officials went live on TV saying the services offered to Satyendar Jain were not normal and against the prison norms. Physiotherapy is given at the hospital, not inside the cell, they claimed.

The AAP has alleged that BJP is indulged in dirty politics to divert the attention from its failure during the Gujarat Assembly polls and MCD elections.

Earlier, on November 15, Tihar Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar was suspended for allegedly committing irregularities and giving special treatment to Jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. AAP had termed it as an act of vendetta.