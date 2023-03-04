Fight against Injustice: Kapil Sibal to launch ‘Insaaf Ke Sipahi’ 

TNI Bureau: With the aim to fight against injustice prevailing under the BJP-led government, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday announced a new platform “Insaaf” and a website “Insaaf ke sipahi.”

While addressing press conference in Delhi today, Sibal said that he will launch the new platform to help people rise in the fight against injustice with lawyers at the forefront of the initiative. He also appealed everyone, including opposition chief ministers and leaders to support him in his endeavour.

The Independent MP said that the lawyers should raise their voices and I want to start a movement as there is injustice everywhere be it business, journalism, people and opposition.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that he will hold a meeting of his new initiative at Jantar Mantar on March 11 and put forward a vision for India.

“This will be a national level platform where lawyers will be at the forefront. RSS shakhas have also been spreading their ideology in every locality which gives rise to injustice. We will fight that injustice also,” he said.