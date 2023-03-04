Young Trained Professionals To Transform the Sanitation Landscape

Bhubaneswar: A three-months Certificate Course on “Sanitation Value Chain in Urban Odisha” for TULIP Interns organised by Water Academy under H&UD department was concluded on last Thursday . Addressing the valedictory session of this 2nd batch of trainees Shri G Mathi Vathanan, Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department urged them to make the best use of this unique learning opportunity and hands-on experience in Municipal Solid Waste Managements .

There is a genuine need to tap and harness positive energy, potential & innovation inherent in the educated youth as change agents to make the cities clean, green, liveable he exhorted.

Speaking on the occasion , Ms Sagarika Pattnaik, Special Secretary & Mission Director ( AMRUT), HUDD, encouraged the TULIP Interns to inculcate a sense of ownership, team spirit & mindset to serve the community while undertaking the challenges of transforming the sanitation landscape.

With a view to creating a talent pool of young dedicated sanitation professionals to ensure effective management of solid & liquid waste across all ULBs, Odisha Water Academy under the aegis of Housing & Urban Development Department has launched an innovatively structured . A tripartite MoU between H&UD Ddepartment, Water Academy and Urban Management Centre, Ahmedabad has been signed with a strategic intent to provide technical support for designing the pedagogy, training modules and capacity building of TULIP interns. This capacity building programme is implemented by Odisha Water Academy in partnership with Urban Management Centre (UMC) as Knowledge Partner.

After successfully onboarding Women SHGs, Transgenders in Water & Sanitation, building the capacities of young fresh graduates/post graduates is an attempt to mainstream youth into urban sanitation thereby making the workforce more diverse & inclusive. Among others Special Secretary Kalyan Kumar Rath and other departmental Officers interacted with the Interns and shared their practical experience and insights