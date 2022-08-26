100-Word Edit: Will J&K get ‘Azad CM’?

He got no Presidential nomination, no Vice Presidential consideration, as these are Constitutional posts. It seems the BJP had saved Ghulam Nabi Azad for a bigger political task. And, it could be J&K!

Azad is all set form a new party with Nationalistic and Patriotic approach. And, BJP would love to extend full support to a Muslim leader who will show more allegiance to India than Pakistan.

Azad got freedom from Congress, but a new era in J&K politics may begin soon. While BJP seeks to control the Jammu region, Azad may write a new chapter in the Kashmir Valley.