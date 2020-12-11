TNI Morning News Headlines – December 11, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 387 Covid-19 cases including 220 quarantine and 167 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 323029 including 317870 recoveries & 3308 active cases.

👉 Sundargarh reports 58 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Khordha (51) and Angul (27).

👉 Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,798.

👉 Odisha not to tolerate Bank”s negligence in credit disbursement to livelihood programmes: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

👉 Preparations in full swing at Rourkela, FIH officials reviews preparations ahead of Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

👉 Private construction company worker arrested for trying to abduct tribal children in Mayurbhanj District.

👉 Herd of 40 elephants damages paddy crops stored in the stockyard in Binika area of Sonepur district.

India News

👉 India reports 31,522 new COVID-19 cases & 412 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 97,67,372 including 3,72,293 active cases, 92,53,306 cured cases & 1,41,772 deaths.

👉 A total of 15,16,32,223 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 10th December. Of these, 8,72,497 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Prime Minister Narendra Modi & President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev hold a virtual summit.

👉 5 Pakistani soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by India along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

👉 Col Prithipal Singh Gill the only office to serve in Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Indian Army turns 100.

👉 Kerala: 100 kg ganja seized from Wayanad, 2 held

👉 Deputy registrar of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani allegedly dies by commit suicide.

👉 RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea hearing has been deferred for 6 weeks.

👉 Sensex gains 195 points in opening trade, currently at 46,155; Nifty opens at 13,544.

👉 Rupee opens on flat note, up 1 paisa at 73.65 against US dollar.

World News

👉 A panel of experts advising the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends the emergency use approval for Pfizer vaccine.

👉 Global COVID-19 cases exceed 69.4 Million, death toll crosses 1.58 Million.