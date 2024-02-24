BMC Commissioner Vijay Amrut Kulange proceeds on one-month Leave

TNI Bureau: Following yesterday’s goof-up over the announcement related to remuneration of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Corporators, BMC Commissioner Vijay Amrut Kulange, has been “allowed” to proceed on one-month leave.

Senior IAS Rajesh Pravakar Patil, who is in charge of Cooperations and H&UD, has been posted as the BMC Commissioner. He will continue to remain in charge of Cooperations and H&UD as Commissioner-cum-Secretary and Special Secretary respectively.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

As per the notification, Kulange has been allowed to proceed on leave as per his request and details of his next posting will be decided upon his return.

Kulange was on the line of fire after he announced about hike in remuneration for Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Corporators. He later withdrew his statement and regretted for it.