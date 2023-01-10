Fact Check: Did Rahul enjoy Alcohol during Bharat Jodo Yatra?

TNI Bureau: Ever since the Congress party began its Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year, party leader Rahul Gandhi is always in the news. Be it for his T-shirt or his style of interaction with the people. Now he is again in the news for his food.

A photo purportedly showing Rahul Gandhi with alcohol and non-vegetarian food, supposedly taken during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, is doing rounds in the internet.

In the viral photo, it can be seen that different food items placed before the former Congress President. Besides, alcohol in a glass and non-vegetarian food also can be seen in photo.

Taking a potshot at Rahul Gandhi, several Twitter users shared the image and wrote, “The ascetic is lost in penance.” (Translated).

However, the TNI fact check team found that the photo has been photoshopped. The original photo shows Gandhi with a glass of tea and a plate of dry fruits and snacks.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The official website of Bharat Jodo Yatra we found an article titled “Bharat Jodo Diary” published on 7 January. The “diary” includes a tweet by senior journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta which contains the original image of Rahul Gandhi.

“It was sheer coincidence: travelling to Punjab this morning, I crossed the Bharat Jodo Yatra. With some difficulty and a scuffle, I was able to meet Rahul Gandhi while he was eating at a dhaba a few kms from Karnal. We discussed politics, economics and India’s richest men,” Paranjoy Guha wrote while sharing the original photo of Gandhi.

It was sheer coincidence: travelling to Punjab this morning, I crossed the Bharat Jodo Yatra. With some difficulty and a scuffle, I was able to meet Rahul Gandhi while he was eating at a dhaba a few kms from Karnal. We discussed politics, economics and India’s richest men.. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yg4394bFfT — ParanjoyGuhaThakurta (@paranjoygt) January 7, 2023

The journalist also shared news regarding the viral photo yesterday and said the photo has been morphed.

With this, it is evident that the viral photo has been doctored by someone and hence, it can be concluded that the photo is FAKE and was circulated with a malicious intention.