SC fixes Joshimath hearing for Jan 16; Demolitions Begin

Uttarakhand: Supreme Court today declined the urgent hearing of the Joshimath sinking case saying everything important in the country can’t come to Court.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha while hearing of the plea relating to the Joshimath sinking incident, said there are democratically elected institutions to look into the issue.

The apex court posted the next hearing for January 16.

On the other hand, the local administration has decided to demolish two hotels – Hotel Malari Inn & Hotel Mount View.

The decision to demolish the hotel was taken after they were found unsafe to be used. Several other unsafe structures will be demolished too.

A SDRF team has been deployed at the spot and announcements are being made through loudspeakers for people to go to safer places.

Meanwhile speaking about the demolition of the hotel, Thakur Singh Rana, owner of Malari Inn said, “If being demolished in public interest I’m with Government & administration, even if there are only partial cracks in my hotel. But I should’ve been given a notice and valuation should have l been made. I urge for valuation, I’ll leave.”