TNI Evening News Headlines – December 09, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 23 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 8 quarantine, 15 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31004 in the Capital City.

👉 30 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 442 Covid-19 recoveries today including 53 from Anugul, 43 from Sundargarh, 33 each from Khordha & Rayagada. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 317412.

👉 Odisha Govt provides Rs 15 lakh compensation to the kin of Working senior crime reporter Prabir Kumar Pradhan of News 18 who dies of coronavirus.

👉 Odisha Cabinet approves a Rural Piped Drinking Water Supply Project.

👉 State Cabinet approves a proposal for settlement of arrear electricity dues of government departments till March 31, 2020.

👉 State Cabinet passes a resolution to move the Union Government reiterating its earlier stand requesting to implement recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Committee regarding MSP of all crops, for doubling the farmers income, in the interest of farmers.

👉 Robots to be used for dousing fire in Odisha soon.

👉 A medical practitioner, Dr Sailesh Mishra working in the UK became the first Odia to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer yesterday.

India News

👉 Wrong uniform, inappropriate words: IAF asks Netflix to withdraw scenes from Anil Kapoor’s ‘AK vs AK’. Anil Kapoor apologises after IAF objects to Netflix trailer, says ‘It was never his intent or the intent of the filmmaker to disrespect the Indian Air Force.’

👉 PM Modi to lay foundation stone of New Parliament Building on 10th December 2020.

👉 Farmers threaten to block all roads in Delhi if all 3 Farm Laws are not scrapped.

👉 32-year-old protesting farmer from Haryana who was protesting at Singhu Border dies due to cold & hypothermia.

👉 Farmers’ unions reject Government proposals over farm laws; to block Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Agra highways on 12th December.

👉 Centre releases Rs 6,000 crore of GST compensation to 23 States & UTs to meet the GST compensation shortfall.

👉 A delegation of opposition leaders comprising of Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar called on President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and presented a memorandum against the anti-farmer agriculture laws.

👉 Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s condition very critical, put on ventilator.

👉 Maharashtra reports 4,981 new COVID-19 cases; 75 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

👉 Karnataka passes anti-cow slaughter bill amid ppposition.

👉 Kerala reports 4,875 new coronavirus cases; 35 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 2,463 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 5.99 lakh; death toll goes up to 9,813 with 50 new fatalities.

👉 BJP president J P Nadda launches door-to-door campaign in Kolkata as part ‘Aar Noi Annay’ programme.

👉 Sonu Sood leaves Priyanka Chopra, Prabhas behind as he tops Asian Celebrities in the World list for 2020.