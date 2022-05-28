Morning News Insight – May 28, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 12 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 80.
🔸 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates a state-of-the-art Next Generation Cyber Security Operation Centre at OCAC Tower in Bhubaneswar to protect Govt data from hackers.
🔸 Odisha CM inaugurates three-storeyed car parking facility at Nandankanan.
🔸 Sex determination racket busted in Berhampur, 12 arrested.
🔸 Govt school headmaster Susil Kumar Behera who was the headmaster of Ramachandrapur High School under Saharapada block in Keonjhar suspended for submitting fake certificates.
🔸 India reports 2,685 fresh cases, 2,158 recoveries & 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 16,308.
🔸 Aerial view of the parade being formed up for Passing Out Parade (POP) at Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kerala.
🔸 IIT Madras develops first-of-its-kind ‘Rotary Furnace’.
🔸 Passing Out Parade at Indian Naval Academy held in Ezhimala, Kerala.
🔸 Sikkim becomes Covid-free State after two years.
🔸 25 passengers injured as bus overturned in Battal Ballian area in J&K’s Udhampur.
🔸 PM Narendra Modi will today visit the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot, Gujarat.
🔸 Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in IPL Qualifier 2.
🔸 Argentina confirms 2 cases of monkeypox.
🔸 Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to embark on US visit in mid-July.
🔸 US wins latest legal battle to seize Russian yacht in Fiji.
