Morning News Insight – May 28, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 12 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 80.

🔸 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates a state-of-the-art Next Generation Cyber Security Operation Centre at OCAC Tower in Bhubaneswar to protect Govt data from hackers.

🔸 Odisha CM inaugurates three-sto reyed car parking facility at Nandankanan.

🔸 Sex determination racket busted in Berhampur, 12 arrested.

🔸 Govt school headmaster Susil Kumar Behera who was the headmaster of Ramachandrapur High School under Saharapada block in Keonjhar suspended for submitting fake certificates.

🔸 India reports 2,685 fresh cases, 2,158 recoveries & 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 16,308.

🔸 Aerial view of the parade being formed up for Passing Out Parade (POP) at Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kerala.

🔸 IIT Madras develops first-of-its-kind ‘Rotary Furnace’.

🔸 Passing Out Parade at Indian Naval Academy held in Ezhimala, Kerala.

🔸 Sikkim becomes Covid-free State after two years.

🔸 25 passengers injured as bus overturned in Battal Ballian area in J&K’s Udhampur.

🔸 PM Narendra Modi will today visit the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot, Gujarat.

🔸 Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in IPL Qualifier 2.

🔸 Argentina confirms 2 cases of monkeypox.

🔸 Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to embark on US visit in mid-July.