Evening News Insight – May 14, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️ Odisha School and Mass Education (S & ME) Department comes up with strategy to bring back school dropouts.
 
➡️ Srimandir Parikrama Project: The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) urges Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to halt construction work.
 
➡️ Thunderstorm with lightning likely in several districts of Odisha till May 19.
 
➡️ Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb resigns; Manik Saha will be the new Chief Minister of Tripura.
 
➡️ Delhi Mundka Fire: 7 bodies identified. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.
 
➡️ Fire broke out in the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, Punjab; fire is under control. No injuries reported.
 
➡️ Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale taken into custody by police for ‘derogatory’ post on NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.
 
➡️ India finish second in shooting at Deaflympics in Caxais do Sul, Brazil.
 
➡️ Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor’s first look from ‘The Archies’ out. “The Archies” will be released on Netflix in 2023.
 
➡️ Salman Khan unveils his look for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ as he begins its shoot.
➡️ Academy of Motion Picture Arts announces date for Oscars 2023; 95th Oscars will be held on March 12, 2023.
 
➡️ Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed elected UAE President.
 
➡️ China will not host the 2023 Asian Cup finals due to COVID-19 situation in the Country.
