Andrew ‘Roy’ Symonds dies in Car Crash at 46

Insight Bureau: In a huge loss to the cricket world, former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds died in a car crash near Townsville in northeast Australia. He was 46.

Popularly known as ‘Roy’, Symonds is survived by wife Laura and two young children, Chloe and Billy.

Cricket Australia reported Symonds’ death on its website, citing the police statement with details of the accident.

Andrew Symonds played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Australia and was part of the World Cup winning team twice.

Symonds played 198 ODIs and scored 5088 runs at an average of 39.75. He hit 6 hundreds and 30 fifties and also took 133 wickets. He was a big hitter in the middle order.

He played 26 Tests and scored 1462 runs with 2 hundreds and 10 fifties. He also took 24 wickets.

Symonds’ demise came as a big blow to Australian Cricket, which lost legendary leg spinner Shane Warne (53) and Rodney Marsh (74) on March 4, 2022.