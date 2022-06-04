Evening News Insight – June 4, 2022

🔸 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 492 Transformed High Schools in 2nd phase across five districts. 🔸 Odisha Ministry Reshuffle: All Ministers resign; new Ministers to take oath tomorrow. 🔸 Brown Sugar worth Rs 5 crore seized from the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. 3 Drug Peddle rs arrested.

🔸 10 Quintals of Ganja found in a Secret Chamber of a Hywa in Bhubaneswar .

🔸 Sital Sasthi festival of Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar cancelled following non-cooperation between Brahman and Puja Panda nijogs.

🔸 Bar in Bhubaneswar raided for violating norms, gets show-cause notice. During the inspection, the bar was found serving liquor at 1:10 am.

🔸 Corbevax gets approval from Drug Regulator as Booster Shot for Adults.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸 41 candidates across party lines from 11 States declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

🔸 The AAP Goverment in Delhi has decided to install 500 Tricolours in the National Capital by August 15.

🔸 Centre writes to States to phase out single use plastic from July 1.

🔸 Bihar Public Service Commission postponed BPSC AE Exam 2022, new exam dates soon.