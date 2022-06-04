Evening News Insight – June 4, 2022

🔸Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 492 Transformed High Schools in 2nd phase across five districts.
🔸Odisha Ministry Reshuffle: All Ministers resign; new Ministers to take oath tomorrow.
🔸Brown Sugar worth Rs 5 crore seized from the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. 3 Drug Peddlers arrested.
🔸10 Quintals of Ganja found in a Secret Chamber of a Hywa in Bhubaneswar.
🔸Sital Sasthi festival of Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar cancelled following non-cooperation between Brahman and Puja Panda nijogs.
🔸Bar in Bhubaneswar raided for violating norms, gets show-cause notice. During the inspection, the bar was found serving liquor at 1:10 am.
🔸Corbevax gets approval from Drug Regulator as Booster Shot for Adults.
🔸41 candidates across party lines from 11 States declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.
🔸The AAP Goverment in Delhi has decided to install 500 Tricolours in the National Capital by August 15.
🔸Centre writes to States to phase out single use plastic from July 1.
🔸Bihar Public Service Commission postponed BPSC AE Exam 2022, new exam dates soon.
🔸9 dead, 19 injured in explosion in factory in Hapur of Uttar Pradesh.
