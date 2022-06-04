Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle: Know who are in Team Naveen

Insight Bureau: With all Ministers tendered their resignations on Saturday, BJD President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik retained some Ministers and inducted some new faces to his Cabinet.

As per the reports, Bhanjanagar MLA Bikram Keshari Arukha will be the new Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly.

While Jagatsinghpur MLA Prashant Muduli will become the Chief Whip of Odisha Government, Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher will be appointed as the Deputy Chief Whip.

The new cabinet will be sworn in at around 11.45 AM on Sunday. 13 Cabinet Ministers and 8 Ministers of State with Independent Charge will take the oath. 5 Women Ministers will be sworn-in.

Here’s a list of the confirmed names who will get the ministerial berth in Team Naveen:

Cabinet Ministers:

1. Niranjan Pujari (Sonepur MLA)

2. Rajendra Dholakia (Nuapada MLA)

3. Pramila Mallick (Binjharpur MLA)

4. Usha Devi (Chikiti MLA)

5. Prafulla Mallick (Kamakhyanagar MLA)

6. Pratap Keshari Deb (Aul MLA)

7. Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak (Mahakalapada MLA)

8. Pradip Amat (Boudh MLA)

9. Naba Kishore Das (Jharsuguda MLA)

10. Ashok Panda (Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA)

11. Tukuni Sahu (Titlagarh MLA)

13. Jagannath Saraka (Bishamkatak MLA)

Minister of State (Independent Charge)

1. Samir Ranjan Dash (Nimapara MLA)

2. Aswini Patra (Jaleswar MLA)

3. Pritiranjan Ghadei (Sukinda MLA)

4. Srikant Sahu (Polasara MLA)

5. Tusharkanti Behera (Kakatpur MLA)

6. Rohit Pujari (Rairakhol MLA) 7. Rita Sahu (Bijepur Mla)