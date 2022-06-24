Evening News Insight – June 24, 2022

🔸 Renowned Odia Actor Raimohan Parida dies by Suicide. He had texted his wife and daughters before ending his life.

🔸 CM Naveen Patnaik shares Odisha’s achievements on Food Security at WFP headquarters in Rome.

🔸 Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) was successfully flight tested today by DRDO & Indian Navy off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha.

🔸 Six special express trains to run to Puri for Ratha Jatra with effect from June 30.

🔸 National MSME Award 2022: Odisha Government’s MSMEs Department bags first prize for promotion and development of the MSME sector.

🔸 Man who immolated himself in front of police station in Cuttack, succumbed to burn injuries today.

🔸 Presidential Poll: Draupadi Murmu files nomination as NDA candidate in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Murmu called Opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee, seeking support for her candidature.

🔸 NCP Chief Sharad Pawar meets CM Uddhav Thackeray amid Maharashtra crisis.

🔸 Jammu and Kashmir to host G-20 Summit next year.

🔸 Kerala: Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad office vandalised by SFI workers.

🔸 IPS officer Dinkar Gupta appointed as NIA chief, IPS Swagat Das new Special Secretary (Internal Security).

🔸 Govt of India appoints IAS (Retd) Parameswaran Iyer as Chief Executive officer, NITI Aayog for a period of two years.

🔸 India sends earthquake relief assistance for the people of Afghanistan.