WATCH: Railway Staff’s daring act saves a life in West Bengal

Insight Bureau: A railway staff saved a man lying on the railway track just seconds before an oncoming train came speeding by.

The 24-second CCTV footage video shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter shows the railway staff H. Satish Kumar jumping onto the track and rushing the man to safety at the Balichak railway station in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

If Satish Kumar had delayed even by a few seconds, he and the man he rescued would have been hit by the goods train.