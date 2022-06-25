Morning News Insight – June 25, 2022

🔹 Odisha reports 62 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours; active cases climb to 410. 37 cases from Khordha district.

🔹 Nayagarh: Mortal remains of BSF jawan Baikuntha Nath reaches his village Kunjabana. Nath attained martyrdom while serving in Tripura.

🔹 Veteran Odia acto r Raimohan Parida’s mortal remains consigned to flames at Swargadwar in Puri.

🔹 India reports 15,940 fresh cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rise to 91,779.

🔹 Maharashtra reports 4,205 covid cases with Mumbai 1,898 fresh covid cases. Kerala reports 4098, Delhi 1447 and Tamil Nadu 1,369 new covid cases in last 24 hours.

🔹 Bahujan Samaj Party to support NDA’s Presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu: BSP chief Mayawati.

🔹 Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha to file his nomination papers for the Presidential poll on Monday.

🔹 Maharashtra Political Crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde calls a meeting at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati this afternoon to discuss further strategy: Sources.

🔹 38 MLAs sign letter releases by Eknath Shinde.

🔹 Sajid Mir, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative, 26/11 attacks’ handler, once claimed to be dead, arrested in Pakistan.

🔹 US Says India invited to G7 because ‘agenda Is diverse’; ‘not to splinter them off Russia’.