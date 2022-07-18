Evening News Insight – July 18, 2022

🔹 539 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1285374.

🔹 Out of 218 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 195 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1192.

🔹 Congress MLA Md Moquim votes for NDA’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Sarat Pattanayak considers disciplinary action.

🔹 Kidney transplant at AIIMS Bhubaneswar to start from August 2022.

🔹 Hirakud dam releases season’s first floodwater today. Five sluice gates were opened to discharge the floodwater in the first phase.

🔹 Puri District ADJ-1 awards life imprisonment to 20 people on charges of killing a person over land dispute in Galajipipur under Kanas PS in 2012.

🔹 NEET UG 2022 Racket busted! CBI arrests 8 including mastermind and solvers who were impersonating on behalf of candidates.

🔹 Polling for the 16th Presidential election closed at 5pm. Of 736 electors, 728 cast their votes which consists of 719 MPs & 9 MLAs. Electors’ turnout for Presidential polls was 98.91%.

🔹 8 MPs didn’t vote in the Presidential Election – BJP (2), Shiv Sena (2), Congress (1), Samajwadi Party (1), BSP (1), AIMIM (1). 🔹 Manipur Governor La. Ganesan assigned the additional charge of West Bengal.

🔹Bus heading towards Maharashtra fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district; 13 dead, 15 rescued.

🔹 2nd positive case of Monkey Pox in Kerala has been confirmed in Kannur District.

🔹 Supreme Court orders ‘no precipitative action’ against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair till July 20, next date of hearing. Zubair will continue to be in jail till then.

🔹 Nupur Sharma approaches Supreme Court, seeks protection from arrest and clubbing of FIRs.

🔹 England all-rounder Ben Stokes to retire from ODIs after Tuesday’s match against South Africa.

🔹 S Korea extends travel ban on Ukraine, six other countries.