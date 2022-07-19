Arup Patnaik recalls his association with Sameer Pradhan

Insight Bureau: The untimely demise of Sameer Pradhan, the young BJD leader and Joint Secretary of Odisha-Mo Parivar, has left a void in the philanthropic circle in Bhubaneswar. Everyone remembers Sameer as a humble, jovial, compassionate and helpful person who loved to help people in need, overcoming his personal pain and loss.

Who knows Sameer better than Mr. Arup Patnaik, former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Convener of Odisha-Mo Parivar? And, he recalls his association with him in highly emotional words.

The tough top cop has a soft side, which is clearly evident from his tweets on Sameer.

“One of the benefits of my foray into the political domain in Bhubaneswar was the advent of Sameer Pradhan in my life, although short lived. A dark, jovial and fearless individual, I was taken-in by his never-say-die attitude and compassionate nature”, he recalls.

“Although, both of us have a defiant nature, somehow we merged into each-other and it became a Father-Son relationship. It’s the first time ever in my life that I went for a cremation at Swargadwar and the numbness has not left me since,” tweets Arup Patnaik.

It’s true that both Arup Patnaik and Sameer Pradhan shared a great bonding and Sameer always showed his love and loyalty towards him, calling him his father in his friend circle.

“As long as Bapa (Father) is there, we have nothing to worry. He will take care of us,” has been his words whenever he spoke about Arup Patnaik.

And, Odisha-Mo Parivar Convener always reposed full trust in him and continued to guide him till Sameer left for his heavenly abode.

