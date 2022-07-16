GST Rate Hike: Know what gets expensive from July 18

Insight Bureau: The GST Council in its 47th meeting had decided to go for a rate hike on several daily essential items. From next week, several household items including hotels and bank services among other things, will also get costlier.

The prices of daily essential items like curd, lassi, rice and others are expected to increase after July 18.

The pre-packed, pre-labelled curd, lassi and butter milk” will attract a GST at a rate of 5%.

Here is the complete list of household items:

🔹Pre-packed, pre-labelled curd, lassi, butter milk, Paneer – (5%)

🔹Jaggery of all types including Cane Jaggery (gur), Palmyra Jaggery (5% GST)

🔹Khandsari Sugar (5% GST)

🔹Natural Honey (5% GST)

🔹Puffed rice (Muri), flattened or beaten rice, (Chira), parched rice (khoi), rice coated with

sugar (Murki), Rice, Wheat, Rye, Barley, Oats (5% GST)

🔹Wheat & Meslin Flour (5% GST)

🔹Tender coconut water (12% GST)

🔹Rice Flour (5% GST)

Other items that will get costlier from Monday July 18:

🔹Printer Ink – (18% GST)

🔹Knives with cutting blades, paper knives, pencil sharpeners and blades, spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake-servers – (18% GST)

🔹Power-driven pumps like centrifugal, deep tube-well turbine and submersible pumps, bicycle pumps – (18% GST)

🔹Machines for cleaning, sorting, grading seed, grain pulses, machinery used in milling industry, pawan chakki – (18% GST)

🔹Milking and dairy machinery, machines for cleaning and sorting eggs – (18% GST)

🔹LED Lamps, lights and fixture, metal printed circuits board – (18% GST)

🔹Drawing and marking-out instruments – (18% GST)

🔹Solar water heater – (12% GST)

🔹Prepared/finished leather – (12% GST)

🔹Bank cheques – (18% GST)

🔹Maps, atlases, wall maps, topographical plans and printed globes – (12% GST)

🔹Hotel accommodation priced up to Rs 1,000 per day – (12% GST)

🔹Works contract for roads, bridges, railways, metro, effluent treatment plant, crematorium etc – (18% GST)

🔹Room rent, except ICU, more than Rs 5,000 per day patient charged by a hospital taxed 5% to the extent of charge of the room without ITC

🔹Work contract for historical monuments, canals, dams, pipelines, plants for water supply, educational institutions, hospitals etc supplied to central, state goverments and local authorities and sub-contractor thereof – (18% GST)

🔹Works contract supplied to central and state governments, union territories & local authorities for earthwork and sub-contracts thereof – (12%)