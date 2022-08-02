Senior Journalist Sandeep Sahu pens President Draupadi Murmu’s Biography

Insight Bureau: Penguin Random House India has commissioned Odisha based senior journalist Sandeep Sahu for the first-ever comprehensive biography of President of India Draupadi Murmu titled “Madam President: A Biography of Draupadi Murmu,”, scheduled to be released in late 2022.

Starting as a Councillor in the Rairangpur civic body, the book is poised to open a window to the life of India’s first woman tribal President, her phenomenal rise from a remote village in the predominantly tribal Mayurbhanj district of Odisha to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sandeep Sahu, the author of the book has over 35 years of work behind him. He has worked for a host of top local, national and international media houses.

It's a great honour to get an offer to write a biography of the new @rashtrapatibhvn from a reputed publisher like @PenguinIndia https://t.co/tGU8d0kt9S — sandeep sahu (@geminianguddu) August 2, 2022

