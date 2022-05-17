Evening News Insight- 17th May, 2022

Gyanvapi Masjid row: Supreme Court said to seal area where Shivling found but prayers shouldn't be hindered.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Barabati Stadium in Cuttack to host T20I Match between India & West Indies
162

➡️ Ahead of the India-South Africa T20I match at Barabati Stadium on June 12, the Odisha Human Rights Commission issued notice to Cuttack DCP and Odisha Cricket Association secretary over alleged lack of fire safety measures at the stadium.

➡️Archaeologists unearth remains of 2,500 years old civilisation in Odisha’s Balasore.

 

➡️ Russia-Ukraine conflict: 265 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered at Azovstal, says Russia.

 

Cryptocurrency Update- May 17,2022

Closing Bell: Sensex gains 1300 pts, Nifty ends at 16,260

➡️ India allows exporting wheat consignments registered with custom authority prior to ban order.

 

➡️ Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has suggested an increase in the learning hour in the schools.

 

➡️A deadly cholera outbreak linked to contaminated drinking water has infected thousands of people in Pakistan.

 

➡️Sachin Tendulkar hails Harshal Patel as one of the best death over bowlers.

 

➡️India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of the decade: PM Modi

 

