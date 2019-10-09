Evening News Headlines (October 09, 2019)
TNI Bureau: Good Evening Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
Related Posts
- 5T Secretary VK Pandian along with NRHM director Shalini Pandit & Principal Secretary, Finance Ashok Meena visits hospitals in Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur today to review healthcare facilities.
- Body of Odia jawan of 8 Assam Rifles, Prabir Nayak, who died reportedly of health ailments, arrives at Bhubaneswar airport; kin alleges disrespect to the jawan.
- Class 9 girl kidnapped, gang raped by two youth in Aul police station area in Kendrapara; 1 held.
- Odisha DGP reviews security arrangements for Bijepur Bypoll.
- Cabinet nod to 5 per cent hike in DA for central government employees
- PM Modi to visit exhibition on ‘Self Reliance Through Innovation and Indigenisation’ at Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria’s residence.
- PMC Bank scam: Victims beg for their own money after being cheated by business Czars.
- Subhasree’s father moves the Madras HC after Tamil Nadu Govt failed to extend support to the family.
- 9 Suspected Khalistan Zindabad force Terrorists sent to judicial custody till october 11.
- Indian sprinter Nirmala Sheoran banned for 4 years for doping, stripped of Asian titles.
- Now, Jio customers will have to pay 6 paisa/min for calling other companies’ customers.
Comments are closed.