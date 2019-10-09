Evening News Headlines (October 09, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Evening Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

5T Secretary VK Pandian along with NRHM director Shalini Pandit & Principal Secretary, Finance Ashok Meena visits hospitals in Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur today to review healthcare facilities.

Body of Odia jawan of 8 Assam Rifles, Prabir Nayak, who died reportedly of health ailments, arrives at Bhubaneswar airport; kin alleges disrespect to the jawan.

Class 9 girl kidnapped, gang raped by two youth in Aul police station area in Kendrapara; 1 held.

Odisha DGP reviews security arrangements for Bijepur Bypoll.

Cabinet nod to 5 per cent hike in DA for central government employees

PM Modi to visit exhibition on ‘Self Reliance Through Innovation and Indigenisation’ at Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria’s residence.

PMC Bank scam: Victims beg for their own money after being cheated by business Czars.

Subhasree’s father moves the Madras HC after Tamil Nadu Govt failed to extend support to the family.

9 Suspected Khalistan Zindabad force Terrorists sent to judicial custody till october 11.

Indian sprinter Nirmala Sheoran banned for 4 years for doping, stripped of Asian titles.

Now, Jio customers will have to pay 6 paisa/min for calling other companies’ customers.