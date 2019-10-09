Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Odisha Tourism Department draws flak for promoting Dandiya

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) has drawn flak for promoting Dandiya Night celebrations at Pantha Nivas in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Navratri and spreading the word through official pages/handles on Social Media.

OTDC got trolled by Twitterati for promoting folk dance form of Gujarat instead of any Odia folk dance.

As Odisha is a state enriched with culture and folk art, it surprised many that why a Government of Odisha undertaking corporation has organised dance festival from other States, while ignoring its own tradition, culture and heritage.

