Odisha Tourism Department draws flak for promoting Dandiya

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) has drawn flak for promoting Dandiya Night celebrations at Pantha Nivas in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Navratri and spreading the word through official pages/handles on Social Media.
OTDC got trolled by Twitterati for promoting folk dance form of Gujarat instead of any Odia folk dance.
As Odisha is a state enriched with culture and folk art, it surprised many that why a Government of Odisha undertaking corporation has organised dance festival from other States, while ignoring its own tradition, culture and heritage.
Come | Join | Celebrate
Spread the word. Let's Dandiya@odisha_tourism @TourismDptt @ShreemayeeM @iasvishalkdev pic.twitter.com/8XTDvIR90y
— Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (@OTDCofficial) October 5, 2019
the results of the outsource to firms outside the state policy of the state govt. The consultant for promotion has zero idea of our culture.
— Biswajit Mohanty.🐘🐅🐢କଳିଙ୍ଗ ପୁତ୍ର (@biswajitmohanty) October 9, 2019
Are there any Odia people working in @odisha_tourism? Or have all consultants run out of ideas on what is culturally valid in Odisha?
If this is how you promote Odisha, it will continue being India's best kept secret 🙄 https://t.co/4rffxAnlI6
— Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) October 8, 2019
ଚାଲ ନାଚିବା ଦାଣ୍ଡିଆ,
ଆୟୋଜକଙ୍କୁ ଏଇଠୁ ମାରିଲି ମୁଣ୍ଡିଆ । 🙏 https://t.co/De0daaCEpv
— ନିଧି ଅଜା (@nidhi_budha) October 9, 2019
ଦାଣ୍ଡିଆ କଣ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନ ସହ ସଂପର୍କିତ ? ଯଦି ନୁହେଁ ତେବେ ଓଟିଡିସି ଦାଣ୍ଡିଆ ନୄତ୍ୟ ଆୟୋଜନ କଲା କିପରି ? ଗୁଜରାଟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନ ଓଡ଼ିଶୀ ଉତ୍ସବ କରେ କି ?
ମନ୍ତୀ @panigrahi_jp ଏହା ଉପରେ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟି କରଣ ଦିଅନ୍ତୁ | @ShreemayeeM
— Debasish Behura (@Debasish_jeesu) October 7, 2019
Sirs, please also organise the Kite festival in January along with undhiyu and Jalebi.
— TwitOdia (ଟ୍ୱିଟୋଡ଼ିଆ) (@manas007_2000) October 8, 2019
ଓଡ଼ିଆ ମାନେ ୧୨ ମାସ ରେ ୧୩ ପର୍ବ ପାଳନ କରନ୍ତି, କିନ୍ତୁ ଏ ଦାଣ୍ଡିଆ ପର୍ବ ତ ଏଥିରେ ନାହିଁ। Otdc ଟା ଓଡିଶା ର ନାଁ ଅନ୍ୟ ରାଜ୍ୟ ର?
Shame on you OTDC.
— OdiaToka (@BrajeswarD) October 9, 2019
ଲଜ୍ଜାହୀନ ଗୁଡ଼ା ଅଛନ୍ତି ଦଳେ😏
କେବେ କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଆସିଲେ ଜୁଆଙ୍ଗ, ଭୂୟାଁ, ସାନ୍ତାଳ, ଝୁମର ଲୋକନୃତ୍ୟ ଦେଖିକି ସାରି ପାରିବେନି, ସେ ବିଷୟରେ କେବେ ପଦେ ଲେଖିନଥିବେ।🤦🏻♂️ #ଫଟାକପାଳ
— champakeswara mahanta ଚମ୍ପକେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନ୍ତ (@itzchampak) October 7, 2019
Ufffff……. Please stop showcasing of dandiya at least in odisha, what gujju will do then?. We have 100s of art and roadshows to perform . ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତି ରେ ସଂସ୍କୃତି , ପରମ୍ପରା ର କଣ ଅଭାବ ନା ଲୋକ ନୃତ୍ୟ ର ଅଭାବ। ଏ ହେ ।।। ଏସବୁ ଦେଖିବା ଯାହା ପିଞ୍ଛାଏ ପାଣି ରେ ବୁଡି ମରିବା ଭଲ।
— @Gajapati (ଗଜପତି) (@VAdkri) October 8, 2019
After your path breaking initiative of organising in PanthaNivas #Dandiya in the home of #Odissi , world’s oldest dance, may I request you @odisha_tourism now to organise folk dances like Milonga, Baladi, Samba, Halay & Tarantella also in #Bhubaneswar_PanthaNivas .
— Prasanna Mishra (@punarbashu) October 8, 2019
#Odisha #Tourism#Dandiya is OK.
But, please make some serious efforts to showcase/promote our classical/folk dance and music too. https://t.co/SxDy49PG5j
— Sagar Speaks ✍ (@SagarSpeaksNews) October 8, 2019
ଦାଣ୍ଡିଆ ନାଚ ରେ କିଛି ଅସୁବିଧା ନାହିଁ , ମାତ୍ର ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନ ଉନ୍ନୟନ ନିଗମ ଏହା ପାଇଁ ଯେତିକି ତତ୍ପରତା ଦେଖାଇଲେ ସେଥିରେ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହେବା ସ୍ଵାଭାବିକ। ଓଡ଼ିଶା ର ନିଜସ୍ଵ ନାମ ଯଜ୍ଞ କରୁଥିବା ସଂକୀର୍ତ୍ତନ ମଣ୍ଡଳୀ, ପାଲା .. ଆଦି ଶେଷ ନିଃଶ୍ୱାସ ନେଉଥିଲା ବେଳେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଦାଣ୍ଡିଆ ପ୍ରୀତି କେତେ ଯୁକ୍ତିଯୁକ୍ତ? pic.twitter.com/GgW8ZNQnQF
— Satya Parida (@satyal2) October 9, 2019
ଗରବା ନା ଦାଣ୍ଡିଆରାସ୍??
ମାଡ଼ି ତାରା ମନ୍ଦରିୟାମା…. ଗୀତ ନା ଆଉ କେଉଁ ଗୀତରେ ନାଚ ହେବ?
ଫାଲ୍ଗୁନୀ ପାଠକ ଆସିବେ ନା ଆଉକିଏ?
ପୋଷାକପତ୍ର ନିୟମ କିଛି?
ପାର୍ଟନର ନେଇ ଯିବା ନା ସିଆଡେ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା?😉 https://t.co/cXarSAAzCE
— SP (@saipjena) October 9, 2019
ଲଜ୍ଜ୍ୟା ଶରମ ନାହିଁ କିହେ 🤦♂
(ସେପଟେ ଫେସବୁକରେ ଲାଇଭ ଭିଡ଼ିଓ ହେଇଛି, ତା ପୁଣି ଅଫିସିଆଲ ପେଜରୁ) https://t.co/Ee6zMU9awE
— Prateek Pattanaik (@pattaprateek) October 8, 2019
