Odisha Tourism Department draws flak for promoting Dandiya

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) has drawn flak for promoting Dandiya Night celebrations at Pantha Nivas in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Navratri and spreading the word through official pages/handles on Social Media.

OTDC got trolled by Twitterati for promoting folk dance form of Gujarat instead of any Odia folk dance.

As Odisha is a state enriched with culture and folk art, it surprised many that why a Government of Odisha undertaking corporation has organised dance festival from other States, while ignoring its own tradition, culture and heritage.

the results of the outsource to firms outside the state policy of the state govt. The consultant for promotion has zero idea of our culture. — Biswajit Mohanty.🐘🐅🐢କଳିଙ୍ଗ ପୁତ୍ର (@biswajitmohanty) October 9, 2019

Are there any Odia people working in @odisha_tourism? Or have all consultants run out of ideas on what is culturally valid in Odisha?

If this is how you promote Odisha, it will continue being India's best kept secret 🙄 https://t.co/4rffxAnlI6 — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) October 8, 2019

Sirs, please also organise the Kite festival in January along with undhiyu and Jalebi. — TwitOdia (ଟ୍ୱିଟୋଡ଼ିଆ) (@manas007_2000) October 8, 2019

ଓଡ଼ିଆ ମାନେ ୧୨ ମାସ ରେ ୧୩ ପର୍ବ ପାଳନ କରନ୍ତି, କିନ୍ତୁ ଏ ଦାଣ୍ଡିଆ ପର୍ବ ତ ଏଥିରେ ନାହିଁ। Otdc ଟା ଓଡିଶା ର ନାଁ ଅନ୍ୟ ରାଜ୍ୟ ର? Shame on you OTDC. — OdiaToka (@BrajeswarD) October 9, 2019

Ufffff……. Please stop showcasing of dandiya at least in odisha, what gujju will do then?. We have 100s of art and roadshows to perform . ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତି ରେ ସଂସ୍କୃତି , ପରମ୍ପରା ର କଣ ଅଭାବ ନା ଲୋକ ନୃତ୍ୟ ର ଅଭାବ। ଏ ହେ ।।। ଏସବୁ ଦେଖିବା ଯାହା ପିଞ୍ଛାଏ ପାଣି ରେ ବୁଡି ମରିବା ଭଲ। — @Gajapati (ଗଜପତି) (@VAdkri) October 8, 2019