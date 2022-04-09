Engineer Kartikeswar – Man of Cash & Gold

Insight Bureau: The officials of the Odisha Vigilance recovered 3.41 crores belonging to arrested Kartikeswar Roul, Assistant Engineer of the Minor Irrigation Division in two separate raids in Bhubaneswar.

The cash was recovered from the apartment of Assistant Engineer, Minor Irrigation, Kartikeswar Roul’s second wife (Rs 2.50 crore) and also from her sister’s house (Rs 1.41 crore) in Salia Sahi.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

With this, the total cash seized from Roul and his family members goes to a record of Rs 3,41,66,280.

The Odisha Vigilance Department also recovered 354 grams of Gold.

Adding to it, property documents indicating the purchase of a Triplex from M/s Kesari Estate Pvt Ltd at Pokhariput on cash payment of Rs 78,50,000 have also been recovered.