13 arrested for anti-National slogans at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar

After culmination of the prayers some people raised anti-national slogans and resorted to hooliganism.

By Sagarika Satapathy
13 arrested for sloganeering during Friday Prayers in Jamia Masjid
Insight Bureau: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested 13 accused persons involved in sloganeering inside the historic Jamia Masjid during the Friday congregational prayers.

Rakesh Balwal, SSP Srinagar informed that around 24,000 people offered Friday prayers in the grand mosque yesterday. After culmination of the prayers some people raised anti-national slogans and resorted to hooliganism.

That created a situation of ruckus inside the mosque leading to clashes between them.

