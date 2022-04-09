Covaxin, Covishield prices slashed to Rs 225 per shot

Insight Bureau: A day before Covid vaccine booster shots become available to all Indian adults, the prices of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine have been slashed by more than half on Saturday.

Both the vaccine doses will now cost Rs 225. Private hospitals will charge Rs 150 for administering the dose.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While Covishield has been slashed from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose, Covaxin is down from Rs 1,200 to Rs 225 per dose.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech cofounder Suchitra Ella made this announcement on Twitter today.