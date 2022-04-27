Sensex falls over 400 pts, Nifty at 17,000 in early trade

Insight Bureau: BSE benchmark Sensex slumped 405.89 points or 0.71% per cent to 56,950.72, similarly, the Nifty fell 113.75 points or 0.66 per cent, to 17,087.05.

S&P BSE MidCap & S&P BSE SmallCap were down by 107.96 pts or 0.44% and 148.71 pts or 0.51% respectively.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The rupee slumps 16 paise to 76.72 against US dollar in early trade.

Except for Reliance, all other Sensex constituents were trading in the red, led by Sun Pharma, NTPC, Dr Reddy, Power grid, HUL, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Bank.