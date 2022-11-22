Elon Musk holds off relaunch of Blue Verified

TNI Bureau: Under fire over his new, innovative ideas after the takeover of Twitter, Elon Musk announced that he is holding off the relaunch of ‘Blue Verified’ until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.

Musk and his Team are facing tough challenges to deal with the impersonation menace with ‘Twitter Blue’ verification.

While Musk is leaving no stones unturned to bring reforms to Twitter with a curtailed team, things are not going in his favour,

“We will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals,” he tweeted while trying to streamline the verification process.