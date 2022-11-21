Drishyam2 crosses Rs 60 Crore Mark in Opening Weekend

TNI Bureau: Thanks to Sunday’s high performance on single screens, Drishyam 2 had a terrific weekend, grossing close to Rs. 63 crores. According to Box Office India, Sunday’s single screen showing sales in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra exceeded those of Friday and Saturday combined.

According to the trade website, single screens typically follow this pattern when a non-action or mass-market film does well at the box office, but with this particular film, it was the sheer volume of single screens that caused it to happen. It’s challenging to recall another film that aired on as many single screens on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The movie will be declared a success based on the Monday box office figures, but the true test will be how it performs over the next two weeks and whether it becomes a blockbuster. Three circuits of the movie’s first day’s revenue were lower than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s, but by the weekend, all three circuits had seen a significant increase.

Friday: 15 crore rupees

Saturday: 21 crore rupees

Sunday: 26.75 crore rupees

Total: 62.75 crore rupees

The National Award-winning actor Ajay Devgn and director Abhishek Pathak, according to production statistics, deliver a potent punch and show what they are capable of doing with a gripping story to make it a popular choice. Day 3 of Drishyam 2 provides us with another extremely potent number that confounds the projections of all industry gurus. The movie’s opening-day revenue of Rs. 27.17 crores brought the weekend total to Rs. 64.14 crores.