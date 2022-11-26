Elon Musk announces Gold, Gray and Blue Badges for Twitter Accounts

TNI Bureau: After launching a paid verification badge feature, Twitter’s billionaire owner Elon Musk on Friday announced that the platform would be launching differently colored badges to distinguish between accounts.

In the new plan which is set to come into effect after December 2, users will be segregated through Grey, blue and gold badges.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Gold check for companies, grey check for Government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates”, Musk tweeted.

Earlier Musk proposed a subscription fee of $8 per month to allow users to receive Blue Check which was previously free but reserved for public figures.