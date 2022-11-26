Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale passes away

TNI Bureau: Veteran Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale, who was undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune breathed his last on Saturday. He was 77.

The actor had been hospitalised since November 5.

Gokhale made his directorial debut in 2010 with the Marathi film Aaghaat. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor category for his Marathi film Anumati.

Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal and many more.

Vikram Gokhale’s body will be kept at Bal Gandharva Sabagruha for family and friends to pay their last respects and last rites will be performed at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune today at 6 pm.