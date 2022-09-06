Watch: Child bitten by Dog; Owner remains Insensitive

TNI Bureau: On Monday, a child was mauled by a woman’s pet dog in the lift of Charms Castle Society in Rajnagar Extension. Instead of managing or asking for the child, the woman is seen stood silently while the child moaned in pain.

The child’s father has filed a complaint against the woman. According to the child’s father, his nine-year-old son is in class IV and was returning from tuition on Monday evening.

So when woman in the elevator with the dog tries to move backwards, the child moves forward to avoid the dog. Meanwhile, the dog attacks and bites the child near his waist. The child groans in pain and clutches the cut area. He was unable to keep his feet on the ground due to the pain and begins limping. The woman made no attempt to control him.

The boy then informed his mother. After obtaining the information, her father went to the society and found the above said woman walking with her dog. When asked, the woman did not respond properly and went to her flat. The police was notified by the relatives. Even after calling the police, the woman refused to leave her apartment. The police have had the child examined by a doctor.

According to SHO Nandgram Ramesh Singh Sidhu, they are investigating based on the complaint. Following the incident, the people of the society are enraged. Vaibhav Singh, who lives in the community, claims that, in addition to stray dogs, fear of pet dogs is on the rise. That is why taking the dog in the car is a good idea.