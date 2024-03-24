Manmohan declares Decisive Battle against BJD in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set for a decisive battle against the ruling BJD in Odisha, declared party State President Manmohan Samal.

There was discussions with the central leadership regarding election in the State and we communicated our strategy to fight in alone in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats of the State, said Samal after returning from New Delhi.

The names of the candidates for election in Odisha will be announced very soon, he added.

The saffron leader further said that the Ayushman Bharat Yojana will be implemented in Odisha if the BJP forms government in 2024.

All the benefit Aries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will be included in Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Samal said adding that the financially well-off citizens of the State will also be included in the list.