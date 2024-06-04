Election Results 2024: PM Modi thanks people of Odisha for ‘Historic Mandate’

TNI Bureau: As counting continues for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and leads favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked people of Odisha for a “resounding victory”.
Taking to X, PM Modi promised that the BJP will leave “no stone unturned” in fulfilling the dreams of the people of the State.
The Prime Minister also said he is very proud of the “hardworking” Party Karyakartas for their efforts.
As of now BJP is leading in 17 Lok Sabha Constituency while won in 2 seats (total 19), the saffron party is leading in 30 Assembly Constituency while won 48 Assembly segments.
BJP workers begin celebrating at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar as the party sweeps Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha.
