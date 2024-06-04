BJP falls short of Majority at Centre; NDA passes the Test

TNI Bureau: As counting is underway for the Lok Sabha elections, the trends have shown that NDA is leading in 298 seats, the INDI alliance in 228 and others in 17.

Though leads favored the BJP-led NDA over the Opposition alliance – INDIA, NDA faced a tough challenge from the INDIA bloc. Trends so far suggest the BJP might fall short of a majority on its own at Centre.

Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra are the biggest shockers for BJP.

BJP seems to be suffering most in crucial Uttar Pradesh, which has been key to its electoral dominance nationally since 2014.

BJP is leading in 36 seats, Samajwadi Party in 34, the Congress on 6, and the RLD in 2, ASPKR and ADAL 1 each in UP.

BJP, for the first time may form Government in Odisha, on its own, NDA Government in Andhra Pradesh.

A party or a coalition needs to win at least 272 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be in power at the Centre and NDA has already crossed the magic number.