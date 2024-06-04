3 BJP Rebels win Odisha Assembly Polls as Independents

TNI Bureau: As many as three BJP rebels, who contested as Independent Candidates, won the Odisha assembly polls, voting of which was held today.

The three rebels who contested the election as Independent candidates and won are Sarada Pradhan from Mahanga assembly seat, Himanshu Sahoo from Dharmasala and Bijay Dalabehera from Badamba.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo defeated Biju Janata Dal’s Pranab Kumar Balabantaray with a margin of 4150 votes. The saffron party had fielded Smrutirekha Pahi, who polled just 15926 votes.

Likewise, Sarada Prasad Padhan won the election by defeating BJD’s Ankit Pratap Jena with a margin of 7423 votes. Sumanta Kumar Ghadei, who was contesting on the ticket of Bharatiya Janata Party, got only 19481 votes.

Bijaya Kumar Dalabehera also contested as independent candidate from the Badamba assembly seat and became victorious against Debiprasad Mishra of Biju Janata Dal with a margin of 23479 votes. Sambit Tripathy of BJP finished third.