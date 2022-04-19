Editor’s Guild asks Journalists to exercise restraint while covering Communal Disturbances

The Editors guild of India urged the journalists & the editors to be extreme restraint, maintain utmost etiquettes & professional standards with reporting the happening communal clashes nationwide.

Though The editors Guild of India (EGI) very well know the repercussions faced by the on-site reporters during such riot-like situations, yet stated for a due diligence report pertaining to the reports which are presented regarding the communal clashes specially by the electronic , digital & Social Media.

The reports with a desire to surface the news first in from of the nationals assign the responsibilities to other communities & jump to hasty conclusions without proper knowledge of facts, figures & context leaving behind a permanent remark upon the society.

They also quoted that as long as the communal violence in the country shows, most incidents are rarely what they seem to surface. The patronage of politicians, police, officials & Non- State actors is well documented. Therefore it is essential for the editors to implement their experience & perspective into the newsroom during such surcharged times.

the EGI states the necessity of the quintessential efforts by the journalists to maintain the authenticity, balance, fairness & neutrality & not to become a part of the polarization.

The objective of Journalism is to help the preserve peace & harmony in the society by staying honest to profession & keeping a distance from rumors & not turning the people against each other.