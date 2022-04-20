MCD to remove encroachments in Jahangirpuri on April 20-21

Insight Bureau: Following the policy of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to launch a massive crackdown on rioters by removing the illegal construction in Jahangirpuri area of Delhi through an encroachment drive on April 20-21.

The MCD has asked for 400 personnel from Delhi Police to handle the law and order during the drive.

At least 24 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti Procession. The Delhi BJP had sought removal of all illegal encroachments on Govt property by the accused.

Main accused Ansar’s ‘Pushpa’ act (I won’t bow down) during the arrest, had triggered a massive outrage.